Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.11% of Fabrinet worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FN. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1,384.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $121.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average of $96.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $67.24 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FN. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,811,466 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

