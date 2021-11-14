FansTime Price Hits $0.0004 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. FansTime has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $799,059.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00051522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.72 or 0.00220294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00085926 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.