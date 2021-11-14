Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.36.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,466,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,069,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,624,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Farfetch by 1,190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 60,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.15.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.