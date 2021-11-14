Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) & Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Head to Head Survey

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 37.40% 16.50% 1.83% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 42.02% 11.49% 1.78%

Dividends

Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Farmers National Banc pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $149.48 million 3.44 $41.88 million $2.02 8.98 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $787.75 million 5.40 $214.45 million $1.99 13.06

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc. Farmers National Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Farmers National Banc and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 0 2 0 3.00 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 2 0 0 2.00

Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.61%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.78%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than Farmers National Banc.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats Farmers National Banc on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans. The Trust segment offers personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Canfield, OH.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H. Adcock Jr. in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, AR.

