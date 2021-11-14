FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

FAT Brands has a payout ratio of 75.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect FAT Brands to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ FAT opened at $11.38 on Friday. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Neuhauser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,274.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Squire Junger sold 6,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $110,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $547,829. 56.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FAT Brands worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

