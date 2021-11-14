FAT Brands Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FATBB)

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

FATBB stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses.

