FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.27 Million

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $51.46 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $14.49 or 0.00022048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00051847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00218419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00086106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

BAR is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,551,027 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC

