Feellike Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Feellike has a market cap of $17,299.40 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

