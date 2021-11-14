Filecoin Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $7.63 billion and approximately $349.00 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $61.95 or 0.00096152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00071214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00073947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,376.06 or 0.99911049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,546.97 or 0.07056851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00020082 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 123,207,476 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

