Financial Analysis: Trevali Mining (TREVF) & Its Peers

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS: TREVF) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Trevali Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Trevali Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83 Trevali Mining Competitors 690 2332 2718 110 2.38

Trevali Mining presently has a consensus price target of $0.25, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 20.10%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trevali Mining and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $212.88 million -$239.33 million -3.20 Trevali Mining Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -16.58

Trevali Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining. Trevali Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Trevali Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -14.10% 6.22% 2.46% Trevali Mining Competitors -2,149.12% 7.59% 0.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trevali Mining peers beat Trevali Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

