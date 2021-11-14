Financial Comparison: Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) & Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) and Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Longboard Pharmaceuticals and Zai Lab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longboard Pharmaceuticals N/A -33.68% -27.98% Zai Lab N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Longboard Pharmaceuticals and Zai Lab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longboard Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.40 million N/A N/A Zai Lab $48.96 million 165.97 -$268.90 million N/A N/A

Longboard Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zai Lab.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and Zai Lab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longboard Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zai Lab 0 1 4 0 2.80

Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 426.61%. Zai Lab has a consensus price target of $201.37, indicating a potential upside of 136.43%. Given Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Longboard Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Zai Lab.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Zai Lab shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Zai Lab shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zai Lab beats Longboard Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as Arena Neuroscience, Inc. and changed its name to Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2020. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.