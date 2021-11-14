Financial Contrast: Accenture (NYSE:ACN) vs. Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Accenture has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Savings Link has a beta of 3.37, meaning that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

73.0% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Accenture and Net Savings Link, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 0 5 19 0 2.79 Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accenture currently has a consensus target price of $352.98, indicating a potential downside of 4.91%. Given Accenture’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Accenture is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and Net Savings Link’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 11.69% 29.50% 13.94% Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accenture and Net Savings Link’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $50.53 billion 4.64 $5.91 billion $9.15 40.57 Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Net Savings Link.

Summary

Accenture beats Net Savings Link on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results. The company’s services include helping clients capture new growth by shifting to data-driven and platform-based models, optimizing their cost structures, increasing product and business model innovation, and differentiating and scaling digital experiences for their customers. The Financial Services segment serves the banking, capital markets, and insurance industries by addressing growth, cost and profitability pressures, industry consolidation, regulatory changes and the need to continually adapt to new digital technologies. The Health and Public Service segment serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government depart

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc. is an integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset industries. The firm also provides a range of services, such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, and information technology. The company was founded on February 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Mountainhome, PA.

