Financial Review: Byrna Technologies (BYRN) vs. The Competition

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ: BYRN) is one of 50 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Byrna Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Byrna Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Byrna Technologies Competitors 70 511 747 12 2.52

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.40%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 8.98%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Byrna Technologies Competitors -469.30% -7.11% -6.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million -$12.55 million -121.77 Byrna Technologies Competitors $673.99 million $10.39 million 6.46

Byrna Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies’ rivals have a beta of -0.28, meaning that their average share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

