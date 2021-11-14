Financial Review: Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) versus The Competition

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ: FLXS) is one of 14 public companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Flexsteel Industries to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flexsteel Industries and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Flexsteel Industries $478.92 million $23.05 million 9.07 Flexsteel Industries Competitors $1.25 billion $38.98 million 12.94

Flexsteel Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Flexsteel Industries. Flexsteel Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Flexsteel Industries has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flexsteel Industries’ competitors have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flexsteel Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexsteel Industries 4.60% 11.31% 6.84% Flexsteel Industries Competitors -13.73% 7.81% 2.25%

Dividends

Flexsteel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Flexsteel Industries pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Household furniture” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 38.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Flexsteel Industries has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Flexsteel Industries and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexsteel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Flexsteel Industries Competitors 79 386 505 38 2.50

As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 27.92%. Given Flexsteel Industries’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flexsteel Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Flexsteel Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Flexsteel Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flexsteel Industries competitors beat Flexsteel Industries on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

