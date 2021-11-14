Financial Review: Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) vs. Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company Inc and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A Kite Realty Group Trust 3.80% 0.87% 0.39%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and Kite Realty Group Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips Edison & Company Inc 0 3 5 0 2.63 Kite Realty Group Trust 0 0 6 1 3.14

Phillips Edison & Company Inc currently has a consensus target price of $32.86, suggesting a potential downside of 1.98%. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.99%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Dividends

Phillips Edison & Company Inc pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 553.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company Inc and Kite Realty Group Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kite Realty Group Trust $266.64 million 6.98 -$16.22 million $0.13 169.40

Phillips Edison & Company Inc has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Phillips Edison & Company Inc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Phillips Edison & Company Inc on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

