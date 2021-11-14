FintruX Network (FTX) Market Cap Tops $2.10 Million

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $4,423.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00051399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.98 or 0.00220135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00085998 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FTX is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

