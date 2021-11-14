First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.91 Million

Brokerages predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will report sales of $103.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.67 million to $106.00 million. First Busey reported sales of $103.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $400.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $406.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $410.72 million, with estimates ranging from $409.46 million to $413.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BUSE. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82. First Busey has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 29.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Busey in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Busey in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the third quarter valued at $303,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

