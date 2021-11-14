First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.91 Million

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Brokerages predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will report sales of $103.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.67 million to $106.00 million. First Busey reported sales of $103.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $400.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $406.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $410.72 million, with estimates ranging from $409.46 million to $413.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BUSE. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82. First Busey has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 29.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Busey in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Busey in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the third quarter valued at $303,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.