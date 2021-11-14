First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,759 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Busey worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Busey by 86.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in First Busey by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in First Busey by 27.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in First Busey in the first quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Busey by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.04. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

