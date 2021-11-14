First Trust Advisors LP Buys 125,300 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 527.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 125,300 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of MacroGenics worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MacroGenics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in MacroGenics by 235.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MacroGenics by 908.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 186,543 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in MacroGenics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGNX opened at $19.99 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.