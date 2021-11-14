First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,598 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,656 shares of company stock valued at $933,299. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

SASR stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

