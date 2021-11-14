First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of American Woodmark worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Woodmark by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Woodmark by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Woodmark by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Woodmark by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $74.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.57. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $64.08 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 2.16.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.