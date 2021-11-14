First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,998 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Buckle worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 418,758 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,326,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,835,000 after buying an additional 133,294 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1,084.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 117,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,518,000 after buying an additional 114,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

BKE opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.05. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.88.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

