First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,051 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Commvault Systems worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 109.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $67.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 136.88 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average of $75.16.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVLT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair lowered Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.