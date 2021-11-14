FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Position Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of FirstService worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth $1,261,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth $53,276,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.6% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,271,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,211,000 after purchasing an additional 83,668 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 40.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

FirstService stock opened at $196.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.32. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $127.61 and a 52 week high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

