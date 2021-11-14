Flixxo Reaches 1-Day Volume of $901.00 (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Flixxo coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flixxo has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Flixxo has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $901.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00051776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00218350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00086269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Flixxo Coin Profile

FLIXX is a coin. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Flixxo Coin Trading

