FLO (FLO) Price Hits $0.0418

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

