Flow Market Capitalization Reaches $4.02 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last week, Flow has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $4.02 billion and $66.94 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be bought for $12.95 or 0.00020045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00071068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00074021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00096419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,704.17 or 1.00121717 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,555.78 or 0.07049511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 310,613,212 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

