Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 32,743 Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) by 416.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.37% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWAY. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,033,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,095,000.

Get ETFMG Travel Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of AWAY opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a one year low of $21.71 and a one year high of $34.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.