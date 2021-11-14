Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 48,129 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,129 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,152,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,735,000 after acquiring an additional 138,774 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,903,000 after acquiring an additional 124,224 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 115,913 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 846,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after acquiring an additional 113,662 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

