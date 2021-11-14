Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 5,651 Shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.86% of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BTEC opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.29. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

