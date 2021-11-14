Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 15.36% of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,133,000.

Shares of IDAT stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00.

