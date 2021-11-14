Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 146,463 Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 146,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACAHU. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ ACAHU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.