Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 19,735 Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROBO. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 530.0% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ROBO opened at $70.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.70. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 1-year low of $52.59 and a 1-year high of $72.41.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.