Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 21,579 Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FCOM opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.05. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.