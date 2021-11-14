Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,252 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 581.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

SVAL opened at $33.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.