Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 23,467 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 173.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.13% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.