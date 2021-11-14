Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 23,467 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 173.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 829,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 133,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 169,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,501,000 after buying an additional 185,128 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,091,000.

Shares of COPX opened at $37.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

