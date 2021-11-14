Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LQD stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.70.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

