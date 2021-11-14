Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.65% of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,221,000.

NYSEARCA:MMIT opened at $26.73 on Friday. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84.

