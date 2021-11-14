Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,160 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.43% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61.

