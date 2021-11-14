Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 128.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.07% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,762,000 after purchasing an additional 581,737 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 52,422 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,809,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,772,000 after buying an additional 311,611 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.60 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.