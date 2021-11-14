Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 366,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000.

PWB opened at $80.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $81.79.

