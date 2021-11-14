Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) by 162.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.80% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NYSEARCA XES opened at $56.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $68.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

