Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) by 162.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.80% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
NYSEARCA XES opened at $56.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $68.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Profile
See Also: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.