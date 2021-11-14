Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.13% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABU. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 426.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of LABU opened at $55.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average is $62.41. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $185.61.

