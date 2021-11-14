Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) by 125.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.58% of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLV opened at $120.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.25. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $122.19.

