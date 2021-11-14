Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS) by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.73% of MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MFMS opened at $39.68 on Friday. MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $44.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19.

