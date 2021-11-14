Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,640,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,849,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter.

VIOO stock opened at $220.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $147.77 and a 1-year high of $223.78.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.