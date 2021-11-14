Flow Traders U.S. LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.49. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

