Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFTY. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter.

FFTY opened at $51.15 on Friday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $52.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78.

