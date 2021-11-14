Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 13,672 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) by 162.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.80% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

XES stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $68.44.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

